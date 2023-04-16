RICHLAND, Wash. —
One man is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash off Columbia Point Drive.
According to Richland Police, the motorcyclist was trying to pass a car driving in the same direction.
The driver of the car began turning into a driveway when the motorcyclist was seriously injured.
At this time RPD is still investigating the direction the car was turning towards.
The motorcyclist is being treated at a nearby hospital.
With this being the third motorcycle accident in just three days around Tri-Cities, Richland Police remind everyone of the rules of the road and to drive safely.
Richland Police thanks the Benton County Sheriff's Office, West Richland Police and the help of those who were helping the families of the people involved in the crash.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
