Motorcyclist cited for reckless driving in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- In a Facebook post from the Richland Police Department, a motorcyclist was cited for Reckless Driving late Friday night on Columbia Point Trail.
RPD said the rider of the motorcycle was cited for driving over 80 miles per hour and illegally passing other drivers in a no passing zone.
According to the Facebook post, the rider also did not have a motorcycle endorsement as required by law and was cited for it. The motorcycle was also impounded following the citation.
