GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on SR 28 about 5 miles west of Quincy on June 11.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to the crash between the motorcycle and car around 5:30 p.m.
According to the WSP both vehicles were traveling eastbound when the motorcyclist tried to pass the car by moving into the westbound lane. The motorcyclist reportedly drifted back into the eastbound lane and hit the car before coming to rest in a ditch.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old Warden man, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the WSP he was not wearing a Department of Transportation (DOT) compliant helmet and the cause of the crash was improper passing.
The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Quincy man was uninjured in the crash.
