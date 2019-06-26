Motorcyclist runs away after police chase

TRI-CITIES, WA - Motorcyclist leads police on high speed chase before crashing.

Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle that was clocked on radar going 90 MPH on State Route 397, early Wednesday morning.

The motorcycle continued at a high rate of speed and made several turns, to avoid the stop.

Before deputies could even get close enough, the rider crashed. He, then, fled on foot at around 1:00 a.m.

Pasco’s K9 assisted in the search but the rider was not located.

Deputies are trying to identify the suspect. Rider faces charges in reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash.