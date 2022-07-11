BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Around 7:45 p.m. on July 11, two motorcyclists became stuck under a horse trailer following a traffic collision.
According to Benton County Corporal JP Benitez, one person was driving a truck carrying a horse trailer on SR 397, near Shooter's Bar. A collision occurred with the two motorcyclists, who became trapped underneath.
The two were rescued and transported to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown, as well as the cause of the crash.
