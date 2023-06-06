MOUNT RAINIER, Wash.- An 80-year-old man has been found dead at 11,000 feet on the Ingraham Direct climbing route.
Dawes Eddy of Spokane set out for a solo ride climb of Mount Rainier on May 30 and was marked as an overdue climber on June 1. Aerial and ground search and rescue were deployed immediately along possible routes Eddy could have taken.
The climber was last confirmed to be heading uphill towards Cathedral Gap at 8:30 p.m. on May 30. Guides from Rainier Mountaineering Inc. found an unresponsive climber while walking their routes. After alerting the park, a helicopter recovered the climber and delivered the body to the Pierce County Medical Examiner.
The National Park says the body matches the description of Eddy, but the examiner will confirm the identity.
Over the six-day search, received support from mountain rescues in neighboring jurisdictions, climbing guides, the U.S. Army and National Guard.
The park advises climbers to properly prepare themselves for any climb, including proper equipment and telling a trusted family member or friend of your planned return time. Solo climb permits can be denied by the park for unprepared climbers.
