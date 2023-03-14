WASHINGTON- Mount Rainer National Park is now phasing in cashless operations at entrances to allow the park staff to spend time helping visitors more efficiently. The park will be fully cashless beginning on May 26, 2023.
The National Park Service says the transition will help staff spend less time managing cash, while also improving accountability and transaction times. Mount Rainer will accept Apple Pay and other contactless payment at entrances.
Visitors can still use cash to pay for business inside the park including hotels, bookstores and restaurants.
The NPS says visitors can still purchase passes online before arriving at the entrance. Entrance fees are still being used to improve visitor experience inside the park through maintenance, accessibility and protection services.
The NPS has a full breakdown of cashless fee collections on their website.
