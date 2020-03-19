ASHFORD, WA – Mount Rainier National Park is announcing operational changes needed to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.
As of March 19, the Longmire Museum, Jackson Visitor Center at Paradise, the Paradise Snowplay Area (including sledding), and the Paradise Winter Group Camping Area are closed until further notice. The park remains open for self-guided, dispersed recreation and auto touring. With an average snowpack of over ten feet, dispersed winter recreation can include snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and individual snow camping. Visitors should follow the latest public health guidance from the CDC while participating in outdoor activities. The National Park Inn and gift shop remain open in Longmire; however, food is available on a take-out basis only. Food service is unavailable at Paradise.
The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.
The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick. For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.