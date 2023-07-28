MOUNT RAINIER, Wash.- Mount Rainier National Park has made a Facebook post reminding visitors about campfire safety.

Mount Rainier is experiencing high fire danger. Drier-than-normal conditions are the main cause of danger.

Mount Rainier National Park is asking anyone visiting to take extra precautions.

Campfires are only allowed in permitted areas within campgrounds.

Mount Rainier National Park encourages individuals to keep campfires small and to have a bucket of water ready.

Ensure that campfires are completely extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving the area.