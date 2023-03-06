OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The "move over, slow down" campaign will start on Washington roads this weekend and continue through April.
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is partnering with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the Towing and Recovery Association of Washington (TRAW), and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) to conduct the campaign.
“Our emergency responders and highway workers need your help to keep them safe,” said WSP Chief John Batiste. “
According to the WSP, emphasis patrols over the next two months will focus on educating drivers on the importance of RCW 46.61.212 – a law which requires motorists to move over or slow down when approaching emergency or work zones.
Per state law, motorists approaching an emergency zone or a work zone are required to move over one lane, if possible, or slow down by at least 10 miles per hour (mph) below the posted speed limit. An emergency or work zone includes the 200 feet of roadway prior to and after the incident or area of work according to a WSP press release.
“Choosing to move over or slow down allows them to do their job of helping others in need and continuing their work ensuring our roadways are safe for the great people of our state," Chief Batiste said.
