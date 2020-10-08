Movie Night for Mental Health, October 24th

KENNEWICK, WA - Lutheran Community Services NW (LCSNW) will host a “Drive-in movie” style fundraiser to support mental health services for youth and families in the Tri-Cities.
LCSNW will be showing Disney Pixar’s "Inside Out”, a movie that teaches viewers about emotions and how they all play a part in how we interact with the world! The movie will be shown on Saturday, October 24th at the Columbia Park Soccer Fields next to the Playground of Dreams. The gates open at 5:30 PM and the movie begins at 6:30 PM.
Early bird ticket pricing of $35 expires on October 10. $40 regular priced tickets go into effect after October 10th. The link to purchase tickets is LCSNW.org/movie You can also find the Facebook Event link at https://www.facebook.com/events/325056322113177
Snacks will be provided and support another local Non-profit: A New Start in Life (ANSIL). An additional drawing opportunity to win a Dickies’ Turkey dinner or Dickies gift cards will be available with an additional donation. These donations will go to support families LCSNW serves with Thanksgiving baskets.
COVID-19 precautions will be in effect at this event.
LCSNW is a mental and behavioral health organization that serves youth and their families. The youth we serve have complex challenges and are at high-risk of being removed from their homes. We believe that youth and their families can receive intensive support while remaining in their homes and communities and we provide a team-based approach to help families identify their strengths and reach their own success.