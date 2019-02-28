PASCO, WA - You may have been aware that a movie was filming in the Tri-Cities... but now it's finally hitting the big screen!

The movie "Turn It Up" is the first full-length featured movie filmed entirely in the Tri-Cities, and it premieres on Wednesday, March 6 at Fairchild Cinemas in Pasco.

The movie itself is 33 years in the making, based on "mostly true" events from the youth of the movie's producer, director and writer Michael Charboneau, who is also a Tri-Cities native. The movie is a coming of age comedy about six guys from a small town chasing their dreams of rock stardom.

Tickets for the premiere are now available for pre-purchase. For more information, check out the movie's website at www.turnitup-movie.com or visit their Facebook page.