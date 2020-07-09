Movie under the stars experience

FINLEY, WA- No theater no problem. It started as a quarantine date idea.

Lucky for Ernie Lara, he had all the equipment to make a normal movie night bigger and better.

"We went outside told

her were going to fire up the big screen because we did an inventory of all the equipment we had and cleaned it all up and put the big screen up in our yard," recalled Lara

It wasn't long before Ernie's makeshift movie theater caught the eyes of all of his neighbors

"And that's when it kinda clicked. If we're bored they're bored," said Lara.

So, a new business idea. Now you can call Big Ern Productions and Ernie and his crew will bring the theater to you!

It's like a delivery service we come up set up there's no physical contact at all and then we pack up and go, explained Lara.

Quick and easy. It takes about 30 minutes, they blow up a 24 foot inflatable screen, pop some authentic movie theater popcorn, and set up the 1000 wat booming sound system.

Voila, you wouldn't even notice you weren't at a real theater.

"It's valued at 5,000 dollars worth of equipment so its not a basic set up we break out the big guns for you because that's what you're looking for that's what you deserve," said Lara.

For you? 150 dollars a night. And that's not all they offer. If you're looking for another way to have some fun and keep your distance.

They have a contact less photo booth. All it takes is a wave and a thumbs up!

For more information check their website.

https://www.bigernproductions.com/services?fbclid=IwAR1EuP5wnGaYavLQDwbLr3ByKH9RQao8ZrJ26YaCQDucUhfrD2Z-PsC71BA