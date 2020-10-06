Movies coming to Tri-City Raceway

WEST RICHLAND, WA – You will soon be able to watch movies about car racing while sitting on a racetrack!

“Days of Thunder” and “Talladega Nights” will be the featured films at the first Movies @ the Mountain at the former Tri-City Raceway in West Richland.

Movie-goers will park on the racetrack to view the movies and can even have dinner served to their vehicle.

“Days of Thunder” will be shown on October 16 and “Talladega Nights” on October 17. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30 each night.

Dinner for four and the movie is $125; admission per vehicle without dinner is $40. VIP packages which include preferred parking spots are also available for purchase.

Menu choices include Tri-Tip or Chicken Alfredo, with chocolate drizzled caramel corn for dessert. Dinners must be pre-ordered by October 13. All utensils will be provided and dinners will be conveniently packaged for in-car dining. Dinner will be catered by Castle Catering.

Beer, wine, soft drinks, and candy will be available for purchase at the event.

Movies @ the Mountain is produced by the Red Mountain Event Center. The organization hopes to bring a schedule of events and racing back to Tri-City Raceway in 2021.

Movies @ the Mountain is sponsored by Gesa Credit Union, Atomic Screen Printing, the City of West Richland, Meyers Auto Tech, Prosser Memorial Health and Benton REA.

Proceeds from the event will help fund future events at the track. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to redmountaineventcenter.com.