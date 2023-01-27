YAKIMA, Wash.-
On January 24, 2023, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez, 21, of Moxee was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after his guilty plea to Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking crime.
“Gang-related violence is a scourge in the Yakima Valley and elsewhere," said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. "My office will continue to work with law enforcement professionals from multiple agencies to investigate and prosecute armed individuals who are involved with drugs and criminal street gangs."
Sanchez-Gomez, a documented member of the Lower Valley Locos (“LVL”) street gang, will also begin five years of court supervision after he is released from custody according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the eastern district of Washington.
According to information disclosed during court proceedings, on October 21, 2021, there was a gang related drive-by shooting in the City of Yakima where a 34-year old man wearing red clothes was killed while walking down the sidewalk.
Law enforcement gathered evidence that established that the shooter was likely a member or associated with a Sureno street gang. As the investigation progressed, the lead detective discovered that after the drive-by shooting, the shooter fled to Sanchez-Gomez’s residence in Moxee, Washington.
According to today's press release the Yakima Police Department and other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on November 19, 2021 at the Sanchez-Gomez residence. Officers entered the residence and discovered a marijuana grow operation and a quantity of methamphetamine.
Officers entered the Defendant’s bedroom and observed that it was decorated with gang-related graffiti. The officers also discovered three firearms, including an AK-47 style rifle.
DEA was contacted and began an investigation, which revealed that Sanchez-Gomez had been selling methamphetamine.
