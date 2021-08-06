MOXEE, WA - The Moxee Hop Festival is celebrating this year with their hundredth year anniversary.
"We've continued it with a lot of our farmers and others to expose that Moxee is a wonderful small town to come and visit" said LeeAnne Mulhair, Vendor Chair for the Moxee Hop Festival. "we are growing but it's too celebrate the farmers and the workers and all of our industry out here."
The festival still wanted to make sure people were being safe during the pandemic so they have set up handwashing stations, spread each vendor apart, and encourage people to not come out if they are feeling sick
"We just doing the precautionary things that you need to do for our little community right now" said Mulhair. "We know that the numbers are going back up but were hoping to have this festival and keep it as safe as possible for our community."
Hop plants are one of kind and extremely important in Yakima County, especially for beer lovers
"It gives it the distinct taste" said Les Riel, Moxee Hop Festival Beer Garden Cochair. "The aroma that you can taste if you're drinking a Bale Breaker, if you're drinking a Bud Light."
The festival every year celebrates the harvest coming up of the hop plants.
"The harvest which we are getting ready to take off in a few weeks which is part of what we are celebrating at this festival is very labor intensive" said Ben St. Mary, Owner of Blackstar Ranch. "We pick the vines and hall them back to the most common way is to pick the vines in the fields and hall them back to our processing facility where they are cleaned and dried and then packaged."
The festival runs Friday August 6th, 2021 from 3pm - 12am and Saturday August 7th, 2021 from 10am - 12am.
