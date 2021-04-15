YAKIMA, WA - Man and Woman from Moxee died Wednesday evening after rolling their vehicle near Terrace Heights Landfill.
The East Valley Fire Department, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, and the Moxee Police Department responded to the 9001 Block of Roza Hill Drive April 14 at 11:45 pm and found the vehicle on fire. The fire department quickly extinguished the fire and discovered two deceased individuals inside the car.
The individuals were later identified as Griselda Madrigal and Ignacio Hernandez. Both from the Moxee area. Next of kin have been notified.
Initial investigation is that the car was eastbound when the driver lost control for an unknown reason. The vehicle slid sideways, struck a dirt berm which caused the car to roll and come to a stop on its top. The car then caught on fire. It is not know if intoxicants were involved.
The collision is under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.