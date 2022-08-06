MOXEE, Wash. -
Moxee Police is investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd.
Just before 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to a possible gunshot victim. When they arrived, the victim was found dead in an apartment.
Moxee PD is investigating the case as a homicide with help from the Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Selah and Yakima PD.
Moxee PD says two suspects have been identified and are trying to locate them. Their names are not being released at this time until the Yakima Prosecutor's Office finishes a review.
However, officers believe this was a targeted murder and have reason to believe the public is not in danger.
The victims name will be released once a next of kin is notified.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
