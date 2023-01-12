MOXEE, Wash.-
Moxee Police are searching for a juvenile who reportedly ran away from home around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10.
If anyone has seen the runaway or has any information about this case they should call Moxee Police at 509-574-8850.
