Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures likely (90-99% chance) reaching 100, and medium-high confidence (50-85% chance) in hottest temperatures exceeding 105. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest temperatures are forecast Tuesday afternoon with widespread chances (90-99%) of exceeding 100 degrees for most of the lower elevations of central, north- central, and northeast Oregon as well as central, south- central, and southeast Washington. Medium-high confidence (50-85% chance) exists in the warmest locations exceeding 105 on Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures Monday night and Tuesday night are anticipated to be very warm in the upper 60s to mid-70s for the aforementioned areas. Regarding the warmest overnight low temperatures, there is a medium-high probability (50-85% chance) of staying above 75 degrees for climatologically warm locations such as the eastern Columbia River Gorge and Columbia Basin of Oregon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&