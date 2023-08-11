MOXEE, Wash. - UPDATE 11:38 p.m.: After hours of burning, the fire has stayed contained to one building at Olympic Fire where the roof caved in, according to Tony Miller with the Yakima Valley Emergency Management.
Miller said the shelter in place was a precaution against any anhydrous ammonia seeping into the air. The chemical is used in the cooling systems and fridges the warehouse uses. The Department of Ecology is scheduled to come in tonight to test the air.
NonStop Local staff on scene reported that the blaze continues to burn.
No injuries have been reported according to Miller and fire crews will be on scene through the morning.
UPDATE 8:35 p.m.: Moxee residents living within a mile radius of Olympic Fruit were asked to shelter in place by Yakima Valley Emergency Management.
Olympic Fruit is located at 2450 Beaudry Road, Yakima, WA.
Residents are asked to shut windows and doors, seal any venting and areas where air can come in from outside due to the hazardous materials burning at Olympic Fruit.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
An "assumed" propane explosion set fire to Olympic Fruit, a fruit-packing warehouse in Moxee.
According to Chief Dale Hille of the East Valley Fire Department, multiple fire departments are working together to contain the fire to the building.
It is assumed that this started when someone was filling up a propane tank, but this is still under investigation.
Hiole said the fire is continuing to burn, but will require the work of many firefighters to ensure it does not spread. It is currently not considered "contained."
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
