Mrs. Claus is coming to Yakima to collect letters for Santa in drive-thru event

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Parks and Recreation is offering its second annual drive-thru Letters to Santa event at the City’s Public Works facility this Sunday, December 19th, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.
The free event will feature music, Yakima Christmas Trucks, as well as a special mailbox for letters to Santa. Lighted features will also include Christmas-themed inflatable displays.
The Public Works facility is located at 2301 Fruitvale Boulevard.
During the drive-thru event, while supplies last, there will be treats available for children, such as candy, gloves and small activity sets.
Mrs. Claus will greet cars as they arrive at the mailbox to drop off their letters to Santa.
Drivers are asked to proceed on the following route (see map below):
- Approach the Public Works facility off of 16th Avenue on to J Street heading west.
- Turn left on 21st Avenue
- Turn right on Fruitvale Boulevard
- Turn right into the Public Works parking lot.
- After driving through the event, exit the parking lot and turn right on Fruitvale Boulevard
Signs will be in place directing traffic. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic flow. Those not participating in the event are encouraged to avoid the area if possible due to potential traffic delays.
If a participant approaches from the west on Fruitvale Boulevard, they will be directed to turn left on 20th Avenue, left on J Street and left on 21st Avenue.