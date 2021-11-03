Harrah, WA - After 21 years and two failed bond attempts the Mt. Adams School District is finally getting a new school. The new school will house Harrah Elementary and Mt. Adams Middle School under one roof and have increased security measures.
Harrah Elementary is about 85-years-old. The school had to have about 250 students in the 50s and now the population has almost doubled and outgrown the space. The play area outside is also showing signs of wear and tear.
School Board Member Larry Garcia said he's been fighting for a new school since he joined the board 21 years ago.
"It took a lot of work," Garcia said. "We were unable to do a bond twice so our superintendent Curt Guaglianone went to Olympia and begged those folks for a new school and he found the right people to talk to and was able to get funding for this school."
Garcia said the total cost of the school is about $37 million. The cost of the playground alone is $250 thousand. However, the Pacific Power Foundation did donate $10 thousand to help pay for it. The Business Manager Tori Petty said they have lots of grants to help nonprofits and educational intuitions.
"We want to make sure that we are involved and supporting and focusing and committing to our community that focus is really the motivation behind our foundation and our foundation grants," Petty said.
The new school will have additional space in the gym, the eating area and library. Some rooms can also be used for multiple things. For instance, all the bookshelves in the library have wheels so they can be moved so the space can be used for something else.
Another new addition is all the technology in the school. Not only will the school have updated technology like smart boards, but a high-tech security system.
The school only has one way in and anyone that needs to get into the building must be buzzed in at the entrance. The school also has an alarm system that can slam all the doors in the school shut at the push of a button in the event of an emergency.
The principal of Harrah Elementary, Robert Mccracken, said the way the halls are designed also allows for increased supervision.
"It makes my heart as an administrator... and the safety of our kids... it puts me at ease knowing we can keep tabs on them," Mccracken said.
The new school is located on Branch Road in Harrah and students are expected to move in on January 3, 2022. In the meantime, anticipation is building.
"The stress is building a little bit with our staff as we talk about moving but for the most part the excitement is starting to really rise and I think as we get closer it will even more," Mccracken said.