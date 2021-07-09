YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Valley Sports Commission has its last race of the SOZO Race Series, Mud, Sweat, and Beers 5K tomorrow 7/10. To beat the heat, races will start earlier than scheduled.
Muddy Buddies is a race for kids ages 6 to 12 and will start at 10 a.m. The other races, Mud, Sweat, and Tears for ages 13 to 20, and the Mud, Sweat,
and Beers race for those 21 and up will both start at 11 a.m.
There will be at least 12 mud obstacles within the 3 miles. Runners 21 and up will get to celebrate at the finish line with a free beer of choice.
After ending the similar mud race, Pirates Plunder Adventure Race in 2016, the director of the race said he's excited to get the mud back this year.
"It’s really fun to see everyone go into that first obstacle, see them disappear into the mud," said Rich Austin.
Austin said he's excited to see the smiles on the little ones when running through the mud.
"I don’t know how they handled what they had to go through the last 16 to 18 months. I don’t think I could’ve done it when I was a kid," said Austin.
People can sign up online or in-person tomorrow.