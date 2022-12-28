OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) will offer multi-licensing for child care and foster care starting January 1.
The licensing is part of an effort to increase access to child care for those in foster care and increase placement capacity throughout the state.
The DCYF hopes that multi-licensing will streamline the licensing process and support individuals in both foster and child care settings.
“Fostering and child care provide a much-needed service and support to families across the state,” says DCYF Secretary Ross Hunter. “Multi-licensing allows foster care providers to run child care businesses and vice-versa, without excessive red tape
Previously individuals were restricted from offering child care in their homes while fostering children.
To qualify for multi-licensing beginning January 1:
- An individual must be licensed for at least a year in foster care or family home child care.
- Be at least 21 years old.
Current foster parents interested in multi-licensing should contact their caseworker and current child care providers should reach out to their licenser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.