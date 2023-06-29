TACOMA, Wash.- MultiCare Health System has announced it will lay off 229 employees across the Puget Sound, Inland Northwest and Yakima regions.
"The decision to eliminate staff is never an easy one and it is not an effort that we undertake lightly," said Bill Robertson, CEO of MultiCare.
As of MultiCare's press release of June 29 the number of workers affected in Yakima has not been released, however, all workers being let go have been notified.
According to MultiCare the layoffs are an effort to reduce expenses and represent about 1% of the health system's staff and will take place in the marketing, IT and finance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.