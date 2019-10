BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies, Kennwick Police officers, West Richland Police officers and SWAT are currently at the scene of a standoff in Benton City.

Police were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to Sun Valley and 9th Street, where the sheriff's office says two men are wanted.

Neighboring witnesses say the two men have felonies.

This is a developing story.