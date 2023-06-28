KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Multiple firefighting agencies are responding to a fire in the Roza Creek area west of Highway 821.
According to fire crews on scene the fire is no longer growing, but firefighters will remain on scene to monitor the area throughout the day and night.
Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Roslyn Fire and Kittitas County Fire District 7 are all on scene of the fire.
According to Washington State Fire Wire the fire is around 400 acres there is currently no update on how much, if any of the wildfire is contained.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we get it.
