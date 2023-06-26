BOARDMAN, Ore.- Multiple fire and military agencies responded to a wildfire east of I84 near milepost 155 on June 25.
Boardman Fire Rescue District responded to the fire shortly before 11 a.m.
Umatilla County Fire District #1, the Irrigon Fire Department, North Gilliam Rural Fire Protection District, the Echo Fire Department and the Oregon Military Department all responded to the fire.
A Boardman Fire Rescue District drone was deployed to survey the burn area after the fire was put out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.