YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department, Washington State Patrol and the Yakima Sheriff's Office are currently on scene of a shooting in Yakima near Swan Ave.
Witnesses said they heard at least 10-20 gunshots. An officer with YPD confirmed the shooting.
Police currently have a perimeter near Fruitvale and Swan Avenues.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
