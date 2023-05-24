Two injured after shooting in Yakima near Swan Avenue
Tomas D'Anella NonStop Local Multimedia Journalist

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department, Washington State Patrol and the Yakima Sheriff's Office are currently on scene of a shooting in Yakima near Swan Ave.

Witnesses said they heard at least 10-20 gunshots. An officer with YPD confirmed the shooting.

Police currently have a perimeter near Fruitvale and Swan Avenues.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.