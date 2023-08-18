YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.-Fire crews are currently responding to multiple brush fires near Naches and Level 3 GO NOW evacuation orders are in place according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management.
Evacuation zones: from Potter Rd north to the west end of Gatliff Rd, north to Naches/Tieton Rd, east to the intersection of Naches Tieton Rd and Rosenkranz Rd and south to the intersection of Rosenkranz and Potter Rd.
Naches Tieton Rd at Ranger Road is now closed as crews fight the fire along the ridgeline according to NonStop Local staff on scene of the fire.
One of the fires appears to be under control, although it is still smoky and smoldering in spots according to a NonStop Local reporter on the scene.
According to Suncomm 911 communications firefighters are on the scene of fires on the 700 block of Naches Wenas Rd, the 300 block of Naches Tieton Rd and near Rocky Top Rd/Summitview Rd.
Firefighters are aware of the multiple fires and residents are asked to not call 911 unless there is a threat to people or property.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
