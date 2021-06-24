RICHLAND, WA - A Richland citizen sent us a message Thursday about a string of cars in his neighborhood that were recently hit with vulgar graffiti.
We reached out to the Richland Police Department about these crimes and this is what they said.
"There were several residences, vehicles, boats, basketball hoops and other items which were spray painted last night," said Captain Drew Florence. "The graffiti was not gang related and did not appear to be targeted towards anyone or any group. There were several different things spray painted on the different locations to include profanity, non-specific threats like 'your dead', several phallic symbols and the term 'Gay Pride'".
"It does not appear it was targeted and likely the result of an individual or group walking along the street and randomly damaging different things," said Captain Florence.
If you have any information about who vandalized these vehicles you are asked to call the Richland Police Department's Non-Emergency number at (509) 628-0333.