KENEWICK, WASH. - Shortly after 3:00p.m. fire crews from Kennewick, Richland and Benton County Fire District #1 were dispatched to a fire involving Arborvitaes next to a home at 4514 W Klamath Ave. in Kennewick.
While crews were in route, they were told the fire was threatening several homes.
The first KFD crew arrived within 5 minutes of being dispatched. The crew saw multiple Arborvitae Trees were on fire threatening two homes and a shop on three properties.
The first firefighters were extinguishing the arborvitaes and preventing the fire from spreading. When more crews arrived, they were directed to protect the shop and extinguish multiple vehicles that had caught on fire near the shop.
Kennewick Police Officers began working to evacuate residents of the endangered structures.
The fire was under control within 22 minutes of the first crew arriving. The damages were kept to the exterior of two homes and one shop.
Several vehicles located on the property were a complete loss.
Chief Chad Michael with the Kennewick Fire Department says one person is being treated for heavy smoke inhalation from attempting to fight the fire before crews arrived.
The cause of fire was unintentional. The occupants of one home on W Klamath Ave. had been burning in a fire pit on the property earlier in the day. They believed the fire was extinguished, however, embers from the fire pit caught the trees on fire.
The Kennewick Police Department and Fire Departments want to remind everyone to consider when and where you start burns based on the current weather conditions.
KFD suggests consulting with the rules listed by the Benton Clean Air Agency before burning. It would like to remind everyone that fire pits should not be used on high wind days due to the risk of unintentional fire spread.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.