KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- According to a Facebook post made by Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6, Horvatt Road and State Route 903 is closed.
A car has crashed into a pole blocking the road.
Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area until crews can clear the hazard.
Multiple injuries and multiple agencies on scene.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.