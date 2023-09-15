Car crash on horvatt road

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- According to a Facebook post made by Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6, Horvatt Road and State Route 903 is closed. 

A car has crashed into a pole blocking the road. 

Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area until crews can clear the hazard. 

Multiple injuries and multiple agencies on scene. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.

