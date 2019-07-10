UPDATE 7:51am

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multiple vehicle crash that started as a car chase.

Yakima Police on the scene tell the NBC Right Now team the crash happened in the area of 40th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard.

They say deputies were chasing the suspect but ended the chase. A short time after, the suspect vehicle ran a red light and crashed into multiple vehicles.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.

ORIGINAL

YAKIMA, WA- Police are asking you avoid the are of 40th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard this Wednesday morning.

There is an injury collision involving multiple vehicles.

This is a developing story. We have a reporter on the way.