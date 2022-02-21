UPDATE: 2:44 p.m.
Westbound on I-84 will be closed overnight. Eastbound is expected to be closed for several hours.
I-84 is closed eastbound and westbound between Exit 265 (La Grande) and Exit 216 (six miles east of Pendleton) due to multiple vehicle crashes near milepost 230. This is expected to be an extended closure lasting through the evening for westbound freeway and at least several hours for eastbound freeway. The westbound freeway is also closed to trucks in Ontario due to limited truck parking in Baker City and La Grande. OR 204 (Tollgate Highway) and OR 245 are also closed to all but local traffic. These are not viable detour routes for freeway traffic. Continue checking TripCheck.com for update conditions or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon, call 503-588-2941.
