WHITE SWAN, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting in White Swan.

At this time not many details are being released, but the sheriff's office confirms there are multiple victims.

Deputies are in different areas investigating the shooting including 5000 Medicine Valley Road and Evans Road.

Two people have been detained, the sheriff's office has not said whether these two are suspects in the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.