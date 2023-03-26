YAKIMA, Wash. -
One of three men was convicted and sentenced to jail time for shooting a Yakima woman and leaving her near a pond in Wapato.
Amy McGee went through something most people likely won't understand.
McGee thought she was done with the three men after they were convicted for her attack.
A recent ruling from the Washington Court of Appeals has McGee frustrated.
Almost seven years ago in June of 2016, McGee almost lost her life after she was kidnapped, beaten and struck in the face multiple times with a bag of cement.
She was then forced into an SUV at gunpoint by the three men.
Scared and bleeding on the floor of the car, McGee noticed one of the men dropped their cell phone.
McGee grabbed the phone and called 911 as quietly as possible.
One of the men heard the call and threw the phone out the window of the car.
McGee not knowing where they were going, felt the car stop.
She was forced out of the car forced to lay face down on the ground and heard the attackers, Freddy Munoz Razo, Brandon Honeycutt, and Daniel Perez talking about shooting her.
McGee tells me she heard Honeycutt say he couldn't do it and the same with Munoz Razo.
She heard Perez say something and then he shot her in the back of the head.
The shot didn't kill her but she wanted them to think that it did.
"I laid there and played dead," said McGee. "I just held my breath".
The men kicked and poked her with sticks to see if she was dead.
Amy was found five days later.
"I could see my grandpa," said McGee. "In my mind, I could see him and hear him and he was like get up sweetheart. You're almost there, you got this. I was like no I can't. I'm tired, I can't do it anymore and he said honey just get up you can, you can do this."
McGee got up and threw rocks so someone would hear her.
Someone did and she was rushed to the hospital and spent the next five months moving from hospital to hospital.
Surgeons put a titanium plate in the back of her head and had to use skin from her thigh to cover it.
McGee is left legally blind, suffering from PTSD and night terrors.
Razo, Perez, and Honeycutt were arrested, convicted, and are currently in jail.
McGee thought her fight was over, but Razo filed an appeal of his sentence.
"Freddy Munoz Razo is getting re-sentenced," said Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. "Right now the date is set for the 28th of March for first-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted kidnapping."
According to Brusic, the Washington Court of Appeals said their offender score needed to be re-analyzed.
According to Washington Law, an offender score affects a felony sentencing.
"At the time of his original sentencing certain crimes and criminal convictions out of the state of California were counted in his offender score," said Brusic. "The court of appeals determined that was in error."
McGee was floored and angry, but eventually, she came to terms with it.
"I calmed down a little bit," said McGee. "I understood that it's not like he can't be charged or take away what he was charged because of me."
McGee told me God saved her for a reason and she wants to use her story to educate others. "If what I went through can help one single person in this world just one," said McGee. " Then you know what? It was worth it. I'm grateful, I'm just so thankful to be alive."
McGee says because of the re-sentencing, she has to re-do her victim's impact statement.
McGee is living on the west side of the state now and she says she never wants to go back to Yakima again.
