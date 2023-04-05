ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Submissions are open for artists interested in working on the restoration of an almost 100-year-old mural in downtown Ellensburg.
The Ellensburg Downtown Association is looking for artists to participate in the restoration of "The Hub" mural on the Kleinberg building. According to the EDA the mural located at 307 N. Pearl is estimated to have been painted between 1922 and 1925.
Artists can apply for consideration for the mural restoration project through the Ellensburg Downtown Association.
To apply for the mural restoration interested artists should:
- Submit up to 3 samples of mural-style artwork of similar size or scope.
- Provide 1-2 references for previous projects.
- Submit a brief description of why they are a good fit for the project.
Timeline of mural restoration project:
- April 15: Proposals due.
- April 20: Selection notification.
- June-August: Installation.
