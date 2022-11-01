WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Following the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Police Department conducted a search on a connected home, leading to a substantial drug bust with the most fentanyl pills seized in the region.
The suspect was arrested in Walla Walla on October 11 on suspicion of first-degree aggravated murder in Wenatchee on August 12, 2022. The home he was arrested in on N 9th Avenue was then searched by the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force and Columbia River Drug Task Force, according to a press release from WWPD.
During the search, detectives reportedly found two guns, around three pounds of methamphetamine, 2.4 ounces of cocaine, 48 suboxone strips, 83 grams of marijuana and 11,653 fentanyl pills. WWPD reports this as the largest fentanyl seizure in the Walla Walla region.
