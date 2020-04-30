Kittitas County, WA - Wednesday April 29th Kittitas County Sheriff's Detectives followed leads in the death investigation of 20 year old Leroy Scott, which brought them to Pierce County.
The body of Mr. Scott had been found Saturday April 25th along Smithson Road, North of Ellensburg.
Detectives identified 20 year old Raylin D. James and 20 year old Joshua Q. Gerald, as suspects in the case. Both are active duty military members from JBLM. and were arrested without incident. The victim and suspects were connected to Kittitas County through some mutual friends and were said to have been attending a party in Ellensburg on the night of the murder. The investigation is ongoing.