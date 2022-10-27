SPOKANE, Wash.-
The Washington State Association of Broadcasters (WSAB) is partnering with KIRO-TV in Seattle to distribute the U.S. Senate Town Hall on Sunday, October, 30, at 5 p.m.
The Town Hall between incumbent Senator Patty Murray, and her challenger Tiffany Smiley, will be broadcast to a statewide TV and radio audience.
KIRO-TV and KUOW FM (94.9 mHz) will provide radio coverage in western Washington. WSAB member radio and TV stations will broadcast the Town Hall in eastern Washington.
In the Tri-Cities the Town Hall can be watched online and on our NonStop Local News Streaming Channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.