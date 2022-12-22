TRI-CITIES, Wash. -

With a number of winter warnings and weather advisories across the state of Washington Thursday, some travel plans may come to a halt. If you find yourself stuck at an unfamiliar airport after a delayed or even canceled flight, you should know what the airline you fly with will do for your trouble. 

The U.S. Department of Transportation has a new chart available to help airline customers find exactly that. The Airline Customer Service Dashboard shows what airlines will do if your flight is delayed or canceled. 

The chart shows which airlines will rebook with partnered airlines at no additional cost. It shows the airlines that offer money or a voucher for meals if your delay is more than three hours. 

It also shows which airlines offer hotels and transportation to those hotels, with Frontier being the only one that won't book a hotel for overnight cancelations. 

If you're trying to get an idea of the number of cancelations going on at some of the major airports across the U.S. the website FlightAware.com has a map showing the number of delays and cancelations happening live.