OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson have partnered in signing the My Health, My Data Act. The bill is the first in the nation targeting the protection of personal health data.
House Bill 1155 will allow Washington residents the right to withdraw consent of data sharing and request information be deleted. Geo-fencing around medical facilities and sharing health without consent will also be restricted. Health data collectors will also have to disclose the use with patients.
“This law provides Washingtonians control over their personal health data,” Ferguson said. “Washingtonians deserve the right to decide who shares and sells their health data, and the freedom to demand that corporations delete their sensitive health data — and will now have these protections.”
Agencies will have to meet requirements put in place by the bill by June 30, 2024.
