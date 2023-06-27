YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Humane Society has a program called My Last Litter Program, that is designed to control the overpopulation of cats and dogs through spay and neuter. Kelli Peal, Adoption Center Manager said that this is a very beneficial program for those who are worried if their pet is pregnant and are unsure what to do with the litter of kittens or puppies.
"So, we take in animals that are offsprings from a mom and then we spay the mom, no charge," said Peal.
"So, like this, gentleman's mom, had five babies. We take in the five babies when they're of age and then we spayed the mom at no charge. So, this was her last litter."
The female cat or dog has to have at least three offsprings to qualify. The mother is then spayed and her offsprings are also spayed or neutered. Moreover, the last litter then receives vaccinations, are microchipped and are placed for adoption. The Yakima Humane Society is a no kill facility. Peal says that if you are interested in the program, you must inform the Humane Society as soon as you know your cat or dog is expecting. Therefore, the program can reserve the time to take care of your pet's litter and find them a loving home.
"I think it's really important for people to understand that the, My Last Litter Program is something that the Humane Society offers just to help the community," said Peal.
"It is not going to fund us. It's just lowering the population. We really want to educate the public on spay and neuter. You know if you don't have offspring from a puppy or a kitten, obviously still spay and neuter your pets. But we're here for you, for resources at any time."
