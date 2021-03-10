"myStrength" New community app to help with stress, anxiety, and isolation

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Health District shares a new community app to help people cope with stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic.
For most, the past year has been full of challenges that caused increased stress, anxiety, and isolation in both adults and children. While physical health has been a primary focus, the Yakima Health District understands that behavioral health is equally as important.
For this reason, the Yakima Health District has worked with partners to address the behavioral health effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. Coping during COVID-19 is hard, but there are many resources available to help. One such tool is the mobile application that was purchased by the Yakima Health District for any community member to utilize. This mobile application is called “myStrength.”
The myStrength app offers tools for assisting with many behavioral topics. This app is available in both English and Spanish and is offered at no cost to community members who live in Yakima County. Anyone who wants to utilize the myStrength app can follow these instructions.
1. Visit www.mystrength.com and click on “Sign Up”
2. Enter the Access Code marked below.
3. Complete the myStrength sign-up process and personal profile.
Access Code - YakimaCounty
The myStrength app will provide individuals with the mental health tools to control anxiety, balance emotions, manage chronic pain, sleep and more. Some of the many activities include breathing exercises to help individuals unwind and inspirational sayings.
All the tools in this app are evidence-based self-help resources for emotional health and overall well-being.