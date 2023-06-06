NACHES, Wash.-The Naches Event Center is presenting Maddie & Tae on July 14. The female country music duo is going to be the high point of the concert. The local band Genevieve will be performing as the opening act.
The event will also have five to six vendors, including a beer tent operated by a regional non-profit organization that will promote the local beers in the area. Bring your blanket, short back chair, and pick a spot to sit for this concert.
Jeff Ranger, event administrator and coordinator, stated that the Naches Event Center has been reconstructed to serve the community. The entire west side of the club has been developed. A new parking lot with charging stations featuring new lighting and a new deck addition to the clubhouse has been established. Moreover, the center is now open for people to rent the area.
Mayor of Naches, Paul Williams, said that this concert is not only good for Naches but for the whole Yakima County.
There are 1,000 tickets available. The concert will start at 6:00 p.m. If you would like ticket information, please click on the link below.
