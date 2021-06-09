YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters found a dead man while fighting a brush fire off U.S. Highway 12 on White Pass Monday.
According to a release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Naches firefighters found the dead man within the burned area of the brush fire near mile-marker 179 and informed YCSO.
YSCO said investigators could not determine the man's identity because his body was significantly burned.
The deceased man is thought to be described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 170-pounds.
YCSO said it is unclear the cause of the mans death and whether he was killed in the fire or before it started. Witnesses gave no indication of anything violent happening before the fire nor the finding of the body, according to YCSO.
YSCO said the cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.
The fire was an acre in size.
Anyone with information surrounding the deceased man is asked to call YCSO at 509-574-2500 mentioning case 21C09299.