Naches Valley Elementary School closes temporarily

NACHES VALLEY, WA - Late Thursday, the Naches Valley School District learned of another staff member who tested positive for COVID.
Because this will be the fourth adult case within a two-week period at the elementary, the district must temporarily close the elementary school to protect the health of our students and staff. The district understands this may be a hardship for families and is disruptive to student learning, but we believe the health and safety of our students and staff must come first.
Naches Valley School District is working with Yakima Health District to investigate the cases and are consulting published guidance from Washington State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If your child was a close contact with this staff member —spent 15 or more minutes within 6 feet of the confirmed case—you will receive another letter or phone call from the District indicating such by noon on Friday.
For now, all elementary students will shift to virtual learning 2.0. For parents of elementary students, please have your child check their teacher’s Google classroom to see instructions for the day and moving forward into next week.
The middle and high school will remain open to hybrid in-person learning for now.