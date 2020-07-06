NACHES, WA - Naches Valley School District has released the results of the community survey regarding next school year that was sent out 2 weeks ago.

Naches Valley School District:

On June 26th, we opened up a survey for the community that asked: What are the most important things Naches Valley School District needs to think about as we continue to respond to COVID-19 and plan for the future?

The feedback and participation have been very helpful. The most highly-ranked thoughts fall into five specific priorities: protecting the health and safety of our students (33%); the social, emotional, mental health of students (22%); providing quality education (16%); concerns about students wearing masks all day (15%); and a return to normalcy with in-school learning (14%).

I wanted to take this time to address some of the issues:

Unsurprisingly, nearly all participants identified health and safety — reducing the risk and spread of COVID-19 as the highest priority. The health and safety of our students, our employees, and our community is a top priority.

We have clear guidance from state and federal agencies (Dept of Health, Centers for Disease Control, OSPI, L&I) that we must follow in order to protect the health of our community. We are implementing strict cleaning and sanitation standards that follow these guidelines to ensure our facilities are clean and sanitized.

The State Health Department, the Department of Labor and Industries, and the Office of the Superintendent of Public instruction have issued strict guidelines for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. These guidelines include screening for fever and other health indicators, strict social distancing, and PPE requirements. For instance, masks and social distancing will more than likely be required for all students and staff when we return to school. Many participants in the survey expressed displeasure with the idea of wearing masks, however, locally we must comply with this directive.

Another common theme in the comments and feedback spoke to the challenges of learning from home. Students expressed concerns over not receiving enough guided feedback from teachers. Parents talked about feeling overwhelmed by the combination of having to work from home and ensure their children kept up with their studies. In addition, staff, students, and caretakers alike spoke to the importance of the social aspects of the school from visiting with friends and classmates to enjoying the company of teachers and colleagues.

While it is the goal of Naches Valley School District to return to robust face-to-face instruction for all students, it may be necessary for the new school model to be a hybrid of in-school learning and home learning.

We are working on plans for students who do not plan to return to face-to-face instruction to go through our Virtual Academy, offering services for elementary grades through high school. More information will be forthcoming.

The COVID-19 pandemic is very fluid. Information and guidance are changing as scientists and public health experts learn more about this novel coronavirus. We are hard at work planning what school opportunities will look like this upcoming school year, and anticipate that we will be publishing our draft plan near the end of July. I encourage you to regularly visit our website and Facebook for the latest updates.

In the meantime, take care of yourselves and each other, stay healthy and enjoy the beautiful summer weather however you can.

Regards,

Robert Bowman