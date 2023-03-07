RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland Regatta will not take place in 2023 because no suitable dates could be found, according to race organizers.
The races were hurt in 2022 when teams lost drivers at an event in Guntersville, Alabama, something that could have happened again this year.
One of the organizers Charlie Grigg said they tried to find other dates that could work for the races. Unfortunately, they were unable to come up with an alternative with the regional chapter of the American Power Boat Association for the finalized schedule.
Grigg hopes the race will return in 2024.
